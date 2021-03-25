Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Issues Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 4,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,273. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

SA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

