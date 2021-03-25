Gifto 1-Day Volume Tops $10.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.