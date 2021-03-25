FairCoin (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0862 on Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $28,647.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001479 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00093893 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

