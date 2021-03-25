HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 6%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32. 365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

