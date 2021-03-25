TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 5.4% Higher

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.34. 152,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,110,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

