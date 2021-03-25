UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 766,411 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,115,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $373.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $346.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

