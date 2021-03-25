ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PRQR traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 1,003,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $417.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

