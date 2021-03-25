99,553 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $2,891,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $26,979,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $75,243,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

