LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 129.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,137. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $118.44 and a one year high of $345.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

