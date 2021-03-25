QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for approximately 4.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,265. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $733.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

