QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for approximately 4.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,265. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $733.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.