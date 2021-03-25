LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

