Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

