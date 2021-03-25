Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Hits $12.02 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $698,611.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for $10.85 or 0.00021164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,790,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,107,273 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars.

