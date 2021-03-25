Digital Gold Tops One Day Volume of $510,244.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $711,953.51 and $510,244.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $52.62 or 0.00102623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.