Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Amgen worth $818,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.13. 37,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

