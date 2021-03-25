Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 57,874 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,874 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,244,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,437,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.46. 87,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30. The company has a market cap of $425.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.