Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $750.52 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $750.52 or 0.01463655 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $11,661.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

