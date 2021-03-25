Metal (MTL) Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $101.78 million and $33.20 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

