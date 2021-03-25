Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of ServiceNow worth $1,230,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

