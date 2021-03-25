Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 49,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,061. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.