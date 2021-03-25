QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.96 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

