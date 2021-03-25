STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.