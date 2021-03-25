Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 25,000 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hill-Rom comprises 2.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.43. 3,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

