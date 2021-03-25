Monolith Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $18,391.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00023448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00638284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024029 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

