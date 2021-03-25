StrongHands Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,126.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,126.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,426,261,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,013,066,742 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

