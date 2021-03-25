Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $25.35 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $25.35 million and $838,640.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.00450225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00173102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00746240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 81,793,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,961,519 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

