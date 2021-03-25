Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 172,416 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000. The Children’s Place accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 1.18% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

