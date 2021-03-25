Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,753,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 147,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,708 shares of company stock worth $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX remained flat at $$26.54 on Thursday. 345,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

