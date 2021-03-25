Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $4.22 Million in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

WORK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,683. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.