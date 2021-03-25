LMR Partners LLP Takes $14.09 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,087,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.34% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.