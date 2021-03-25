Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jack in the Box by 44.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.56. 11,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,024. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

