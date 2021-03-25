LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

STLA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 405,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,845. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

