Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Kimball Electronics worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.