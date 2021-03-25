Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,016 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,594. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

