25,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHVIU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GHVIU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 11,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.