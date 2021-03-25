LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 0.6% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $39,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

