Serengeti Asset Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Serengeti Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson makes up about 0.5% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after acquiring an additional 83,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. 12,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

