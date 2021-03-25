TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 2.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.61% of TransDigm Group worth $206,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,366,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $16.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,208. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $594.37 and its 200-day moving average is $560.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

