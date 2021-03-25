3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,038. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

