Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stake Cut by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,016 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up approximately 2.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK stock remained flat at $$21.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

