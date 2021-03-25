Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $14.56 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group makes up 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of The Hackett Group worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 168,081 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 4,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,308. The firm has a market cap of $483.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

