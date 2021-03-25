Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. CSW Industrials makes up 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.65. 983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,466. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.