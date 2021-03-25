Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,861. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $135.66.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.