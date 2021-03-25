Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading Up 3.3%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 4,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 181,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.