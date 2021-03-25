Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading Up 3.3%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 4,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 181,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

