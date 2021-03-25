Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Position Lessened by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.46% of Transcat worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. 2,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,255. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $390.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $264,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

