Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Position Decreased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Columbus McKinnon worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

