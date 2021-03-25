Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 511,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

