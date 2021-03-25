Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 50,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 199.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.