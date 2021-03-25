Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,529,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,745,000 after acquiring an additional 245,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. 41,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.