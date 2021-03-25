Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 2,600 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 881,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,341,485. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

